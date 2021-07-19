DWP consultation on a ‘Stronger Nudge’ to pensions guidance—too much freedom, a little more nudging?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is consulting on a set of draft regulations which would give rise to additional obligations on trustees and managers of occupational pension schemes to ‘nudge’ towards pensions guidance where savers seek to access, or transfer for the purpose of accessing, their pension flexibilities in respect of their savings in occupational pension schemes. The consultation runs from 9 July 2021 through 3 September 2021. Written by James Borshell, partner at Knights. or to read the full analysis.