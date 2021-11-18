LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
DWP considers overturning EU pensions poverty judgment

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Department for Work and Pensions considers overturning a European court ruling that would have required the UK to establish an additional hardship test for pension savers linked to collapsed companies, according to a letter seen by Law360 on 17 November 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

