Duty of care and breach established in workplace angle grinder accident (Chadwick v (1) R H Ovenden Ltd (2) Rian Hamilton)

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The claimant suffered serious personal injuries when an oxygen cylinder exploded in an aeroplane which he had been dismantling in the course of his duties. He sued the company who had been engaged to carry out the dismantling, and also the subcontractor who he contended was his employer. He alleged that they had been negligent in failing to make the aircraft safe for dismantling. The defendants disputed almost every aspect of the case, from duty of care through to their own standard of care, and the nature of the claimant's engagement. They also alleged the claimant had been reckless in the means he carried out his tasks such that it broke the chain of causation or was at least contributorily negligent. Ultimately, Simon Tinkler, sitting as a deputy judge of the High Court, found in the claimant's favour on almost all points.