Dutch Supreme Court reinstates ICC award against PDVSA (Wells Ultimate Service v Bariven)

Law360: The Supreme Court of the Netherlands has reinstated an institutional arbitration award that was set aside by a lower court over fraud allegations, and ruled that regardless of how the purchasing contract was obtained, the Petroleos de Venezuela SA subsidiary must pay for the delivered goods.
