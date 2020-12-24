Dutch Supreme Court allows appeal in asset freeze decision (Kazahstan v Stati; Samruk-Kazyna v Stati)

Article summary

Law360: The Dutch Supreme Court has allowed Kazakhstan’s appeal against a ruling that froze its interest in a consortium operating in an oil field in the Caspian Sea, as two Moldovan investors attempt to collect an arbitration award worth more than $US 500m against the Central Asian country. The Supreme Court found that the Court of Appeal had applied the incorrect standard on state immunity and referred the case back for re-examination. or to read the full analysis.