Durable partners of EEA nationals without relevant residence documents excluded from scope of Withdrawal Agreement (Celik (EU exit; marriage; human rights))

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Scope of Withdrawal Agreement
  • Application of general principles
  • Article 8 ECHR
  • Case details

Article summary

Immigration analysis: This long-awaited judgment of the Upper Tribunal (Immigration and Asylum Chamber) confirms that partners of EEA nationals, who resided in the UK without immigration permission on 31 December 2020 and had neither married their EEA national partner by 31 December 2020 nor been granted a family permit or residence card (which could be applied for by that date), cannot succeed in an appeal under the Immigration (Citizens' Rights Appeals) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (Appeals Regulations 2020). This is so regardless of the reasons for any delays in getting married. For example, the appellant in this case argued that but for the delays caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic he would have married his wife by the end of the transition period. The Upper Tribunal also provides guidance on the application of general principles of Union law, including proportionality and non-discrimination and in which circumstances the immigration tribunals have jurisdiction to consider Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in an appeal brought under the Appeals Regulations 2020. Written by Eva Doerr, barrister at Garden Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

