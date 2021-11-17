LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Due impartiality in television broadcasts (TV-Novosti v Ofcom)

Published on: 17 November 2021
  • Due impartiality in television broadcasts (TV-Novosti v Ofcom)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Public Law analysis: The main issue in this appeal was the correct approach to deciding whether TV programmes on matters of major political controversy or social policy meet the due impartiality requirements under the Ofcom Code. The appellant broadcaster RT argued that, to give effect to the right to freedom of expression, Ofcom should take into account other programmes broadcast on RT over the same period which presented different viewpoints on the issues in question. RT also argued that Ofcom should take into account that a particular programme was challenging the dominant narrative on an issue of political controversy. The Court of Appeal rejected those arguments, holding that Ofcom was right not to have had regard to other unlinked TV programmes by the same broadcaster, or the fact that a particular TV programme was challenging a dominant narrative. The court largely endorsed the judgment of the Divisional Court below, but considered that one aspect of its decision had been wrong. Written by Guy Vassall-Adams QC, barrister at Matrix Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

