LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Lending / Syndication and transfer of loans

Legal News

Due execution by company of real property documents (Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain)

Published on: 20 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Due execution by company of real property documents (Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Implications of the decision
  • Case details

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Once a real property disposition to which a company is party has been registered, any insufficiency of execution for the company of the contract for the disposition ceases to be relevant. (Obiter), if it had been necessary to decide the point, the court would have held that an unwitnessed signature by a single director of the contract for the disposition was sufficient to satisfy the Law of Property (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1989 (not following a dictum of Mr Justice Lewison in Redcard Ltd v Williams). Written by Nicholas Davidson QC at 4 New Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

4 News
View More
7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents