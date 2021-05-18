menu-search
Dubai Cassation Court rules FIDIC arbitration clause not enforceable (Dubai Cassation Court judgment no 1308/2020)

Published on: 18 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What happened?
  • What was decided?
  • What are the practical implications?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The Dubai Court of Cassation overturned a Dubai Appeals Court judgment and endorsed the decision of the Dubai Primary Court, which had found that the incorporation by reference of standard terms in a contract was inadequate to bind the parties to an arbitration agreement contained in those standard terms. Written by Mahmoud Abuwasel, managing partner at Wasel & Wasel in the United Arab Emirates. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

