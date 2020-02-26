Drug manufacturers not entitled to compensation for regulator’s failure to licence and police similar unlicenced products (Bioplus Life Sciences Private Ltd v Secretary of State for Health)

Article summary

Life sciences analysis: The High Court evaluates in this judgment whether drug manufacturers are entitled to Francovich damages, national liability for non-compliance with European law, when the UK national competent authority, the MHRA, fails to comply with the marketing authorisation requirements under Articles 6(1),76(1) and 111(1) of European Directive 2001/83/EC (the Pharmaceutical Code) by not ensuring that unauthorised medicinal products materially identical to the claimants were not sold or distributed in the UK market. The Court decided that no such ‘individual right’ to damages and loss flows from the breach of these provisions and that adequate remedy is achieved in upholding their enforcement and legislative purpose through the judicial review process. or to read the full analysis.