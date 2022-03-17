LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Drug industry says EMA’s PRIME scheme useful but could be improved

Published on: 17 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: Gareth Macdonald, contributing writer to Regulatory Affairs Professional Society’s (RAPS) publication Regulatory Focus, discusses the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) report on the first five years of its PRIority Medicines (PRIME) scheme and the drug industry’s reactions to it. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

