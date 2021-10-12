- Drafting commercial data protection provisions where both the EU and UK GDPR regimes apply
- What approaches are practitioners generally taking?
- What particular challenges arise for practitioners?
- How are international transfer prohibitions/provisions, and the use of standard contractual clauses, where the data will also be exported outside the EEA and UK usually addressed?
- Has the introduction of a separate UK GDPR regime had any impact on approach to liability caps or exclusions where the EU GDPR also applies?
- Are the above approaches likely to change in the future?
Article summary
Information Law analysis: Senior associate, Ben Slinn and partner, Paul Glass of Baker Mackenzie provide their insights into drafting commercial data protection provisions where both the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (EU GDPR) and the UK General Data Protection Regulation, Retained Regulation (EU) 2016/679 (UK GDPR) regimes apply.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.