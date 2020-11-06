Sign-in Help
Draft UK laws on post-Brexit State aid correct ‘fundamental deficiencies’, says minister

Published on: 06 November 2020
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: MLex
MLex: The draft State Aid (Revocations and Amendments) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 amend current State aid rules to correct ‘fundamental deficiencies’ to the country’s statute book at the end of the Brexit transition period, Minister for Small Business, Consumers and Labour Markets in the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Paul Scully MP, told lawmakers on 3 November 2020. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

