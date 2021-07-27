menu-search
Legal News

Draft regulations for collective money purchase schemes—key aspects and implications

Published on: 27 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Pensions analysis: On 19 July 2021, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) published a consultation on draft regulations relating to the authorisation and supervision of collective money purchase schemes (CMPSs). The regulations are named The Occupational Pension Schemes (Collective Money Purchase Schemes) Regulations 2021. The consultation closes on 31 August 2021. Counsel at Mayer Brown, Beth Brown, shares her thoughts on the key aspects and implications of the regulations. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

