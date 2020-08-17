Sign-in Help
Draft Finance Bill 2020–21—changes to HMRC’s civil information powers

Published on: 17 August 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
  • What is the background to the draft clauses? Why does HMRC think it needs these new powers?
  • What is the new financial institution notice (FIN)?
  • What safeguards will apply to HMRC’s use of a FIN? Do you think these will be sufficient?
  • What other changes will Finance Bill 2020–21 make to HMRC’s civil information powers?
  • How does the draft legislation differ from the proposal in the 2018 consultation document?
  • How will FINs relate to the information that financial institutions are already obliged to report automatically under the OECD Common Reporting Standard (CRS)?
  • When will the changes come into effect?

Article summary

Tax analysis: Jake Landman, legal director at Pinsent Masons, discusses the new financial institution notice, and other changes the Finance Bill 2020–21 will make to HMRC’s civil information powers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

