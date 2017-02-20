- Draft Finance Bill 2017—inaccuracy penalties
- Original news
- What are the government’s proposals for the inaccuracy penalties in the draft Finance Bill 2017 (clause 91)?
- The exclusion of advice provided by an ‘interested person’ appears to go further than the earlier consultation suggested, is this a concern?
- What is the meaning of ‘facilitated’ in this context and is it deliberately different from an ‘enabler’ in the new enablers rules?
- Is any advice given in advance of entering into an arrangement going to be classified as advice given by an interested person?
- What are the practical consequences of shifting the burden of proof onto taxpayers?
Article summary
Tax analysis: Adrian Moss, trusts and tax director at Penningtons Manches LLP, examines in detail the proposed changes contained in the draft Finance Bill 2017 concerning penalties for errors in taxpayer’s documents, and assesses the practical consequences of these changes for taxpayers concerning the burden of proof.
