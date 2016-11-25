Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Restructuring / Restructuring and insolvency—cross border

Legal News

Draft EU Directive proposed harmonising restructuring and insolvency

Draft EU Directive proposed harmonising restructuring and insolvency
Published on: 25 November 2016
Updated on: 05 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Draft EU Directive proposed harmonising restructuring and insolvency
  • Original news
  • When must Member States comply with the new EU Directive?
  • Does Brexit mean that the UK is exempt?
  • Why is harmonisation a good idea?
  • What are the main provisions of the draft Harmonisation Directive?
  • What are the practical implications for R&I lawyers and practitioners?

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: We look at the new proposed EU Directive and how it will harmonise restructuring, insolvency and discharge procedures across all Member States, including its potential effect on the UK. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Intercreditor agreement—key provisions

This Practice Note provides an introduction to intercreditor agreements and their key provisions. This Practice Note:•explains the purpose of having an intercreditor agreement and when an intercreditor agreement would be used instead of a deed of priority or subordination deed•provides links to

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but which are reduced to

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More