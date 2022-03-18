Dormant Assets Act 2022—Pensions Aspects

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Dormant Assets Act 2022 (DAA 2022) obtained royal assent on 24 February 2022 and will expand the scope of the existing scheme. Among other things, DAA 2022 will allow trustees, administrators and operators of personal pension schemes to discharge their liability in relation to (usually small) account balances which have not been claimed by scheme members. Jeremy Harris, Partner at Fieldfisher, comments on the implications of the new Act in relation to pensions. or to read the full analysis.