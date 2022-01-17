- Don't get caught out by the Whistleblower Directive—how companies operating in the EU can prepare
- What is the Directive?
- The internal reporting channel
- Internal reporting channel must be local
- Outsourcing
- Anonymity and public disclosures
- Increase in reports
- Reverse burden
- Penalties for companies
- Divergence across EU Member States
More...
- What is happening across the EU?
- Benefits of a strong internal reporting channel
- The UK regime
- Conclusion
Less...
Article summary
Employment analysis: Every business operating in the EU with 50 or more workers will have to take a hard look at its whistleblower policy and assimilate changes required by the new EU Whistleblower Directive (the Directive). It is also something companies with connections to EU companies need to think about. Jonathan Pickworth, partner, Adina Ezekiel, practice innovation knowledge attorney, and Harry Fathers, trainee solicitor, at Paul Hastings LLP provide a reminder of the implications of some of the key provisions of the Directive and an update on transposition across the EU.
