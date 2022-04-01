Don’t delay progress of claims and injunctions against persons unknown (INEOS Upstream v Persons Unknown)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: When a claimant obtains an injunction, they are obliged to progress proceedings as rapidly as possible. If they become aware of a material change in circumstances creating a ‘real prospect’ of the injunction being amended or discharged, they must bring the case back before the court within a reasonable period of time. In this case, a claim was commenced and an injunction granted against persons unknown in 2017. While the injunctions were varied by the Court of Appeal in 2019, the court found the INEOS group companies (the claimants) had done ‘hardly anything’ to progress the claim since. Notwithstanding a finding of ‘inexcusable delay’, the court declined Mr Corré’s (the seventh defendant) application to dismiss the claim. The delay did not amount to an abuse of process and the appropriate sanction was to dismiss INEOS’s application for a stay and to impose a costs sanction. The injunction was discharged on the grounds of a material change in circumstances and the court ordered a case management conference to be listed on the first available date. Written by Harriet Campbell, senior knowledge development lawyer at Stephenson Harwood LLP. or to read the full analysis.