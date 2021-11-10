Domestic Abuse Act 2021—commencement update

Family analysis: The Domestic Abuse Act 2021 (DAA 2021) received Royal Assent on 29 April 2021. The Home Office has published an updated schedule setting out the commencement dates of the various provisions of DAA 2021, which practitioners should be aware of. Notably, key cross-examination provisions are not scheduled to commence until Spring 2022 and Domestic Abuse Protection Notices and Domestic Abuse Protection Orders are not scheduled to commence until early 2023. HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) also set out how it is preparing for DAA 2021 at the HMCTS annual public user event on 10 November 2021.
