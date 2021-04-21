DOLS in the coronavirus (COVID-19) era—a deputy’s perspective

Article summary

Local government analysis: Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a resounding impact on everyday life, for some adults the loss of freedom did not mark a substantial change from pre-pandemic life. Anna-Maria Maleska of Penningtons Manches Cooper considers the impact of the pandemic on those with a deprivation of liberty safeguard (DOLS) and why it is more important than ever to ensure the necessary protections are in place for the most vulnerable in society. or to read the full analysis.