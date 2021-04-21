Sign-in Help
DOLS in the coronavirus (COVID-19) era—a deputy’s perspective

Published on: 21 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Local government analysis: Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a resounding impact on everyday life, for some adults the loss of freedom did not mark a substantial change from pre-pandemic life. Anna-Maria Maleska of Penningtons Manches Cooper considers the impact of the pandemic on those with a deprivation of liberty safeguard (DOLS) and why it is more important than ever to ensure the necessary protections are in place for the most vulnerable in society. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

