DOJ reloads key weapon in fight against corporate crime

Published on: 01 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: With Deputy US Attorney General Lisa Monaco asserting that compliance monitors will be a key tool in fighting future corporate crime, some lawyers see a policy shift that could help curb some of the greatest abuses happening in corporate America. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

