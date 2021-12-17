LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
DOJ environment crimes section leader says enforcement coming

Published on: 17 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: Federal prosecutors are quickly moving away from the Trump administration's policy of emphasising compliance initiatives, rather than enforcement actions, the head of the US Department of Justice's (DOJ) environmental crimes section said 15 December 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

