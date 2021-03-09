Sign-in Help
Does your Will do what you want? If not, don’t rely on a deathbed gift (Davey v Bailey)

Published on: 09 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Private Client analysis: A wealthy, childless, married couple had made simple mirror Wills leaving everything to each other. Shortly before their deaths, they sought to make three substantial gifts to the wife’s family. The court held that none of them met the tests for deathbed gifts (donationes mortis causa, DMCs)—hence, as the husband had died second, the entirety of their combined estates went to the husband’s family and the wife’s family received nothing. The case is an important reminder to private client practitioners that it is hard to prove a valid DMC and the courts will apply the tests stringently. If a donor’s Will does not adequately reflect the donor’s wishes, it is far better that a new Will or codicil should be prepared with professional assistance, even if this needs to be done on an urgent basis because the donor is gravely ill (provided, of course, that they still have capacity and are not being subjected to improper pressure). Written by Richard Fowler, barrister, Maitland Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

