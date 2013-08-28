- Does your tweet constitute market abuse?
- Original news
- Briefly, what are the rules relating to social media or other media with a wide reach and the stock market?
- Could a post on a social media platform amount to market abuse?
- Insider dealing, improper disclosure and misuse of information
- Dissemination of information, misleading behaviour and distortion
- Misleading statements and impressions
- Does the law deal adequately with new technology and business behaviour?
- What should lawyers advising in this area take note of?
Article summary
Financial Services analysis: The increase of the use of social media platforms has brought great opportunities for those wishing to communicate information to a wide audience instantly. However, with great opportunity comes a degree of risk. Dorian Drew, partner at Clifford Chance, and Kikun Alo, associate, consider the UK rules on market abuse and their application to users of social media platforms.
