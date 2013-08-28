Sign-in Help
Legal News

Does your tweet constitute market abuse?

Published on: 28 August 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Original news
  • Briefly, what are the rules relating to social media or other media with a wide reach and the stock market?
  • Could a post on a social media platform amount to market abuse?
  • Insider dealing, improper disclosure and misuse of information
  • Dissemination of information, misleading behaviour and distortion
  • Misleading statements and impressions
  • Does the law deal adequately with new technology and business behaviour?
  • What should lawyers advising in this area take note of?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: The increase of the use of social media platforms has brought great opportunities for those wishing to communicate information to a wide audience instantly. However, with great opportunity comes a degree of risk. Dorian Drew, partner at Clifford Chance, and Kikun Alo, associate, consider the UK rules on market abuse and their application to users of social media platforms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

