Does the UK still have European Works Councils post-Brexit? (easyJet European Works Council v easyJet plc)

Employment analysis: Before Brexit, UK businesses had an obligation to set up and participate in European Works Councils (EWCs) under Directive 94/45/EC (the EWC Directive) which was implemented by the Transnational Information and Consultation of Employees Regulations 1999, SI 1999/3323 (TICER 1999). The Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) has jurisdiction to resolve disputes under TICER 1999. After Brexit the EWC Directive ceased to apply and TICER 1999 was amended to repeal a large number of its provisions. With effect from 31 December 2020 easyJet designated its German business as the central management for the purposes of its EWC, but in March 2021 the EWC brought a claim in the UK before the CAC. The CAC held that although the regulation applying TICER 1999 to businesses with central management in the UK had been deleted from TICER 1999, TICER 1999 nonetheless continued to apply to UK businesses when the regulations were construed as a whole.