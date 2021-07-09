menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Protected rights in employment / Employee rights to be informed and consulted

Legal News

Does the UK still have European Works Councils post-Brexit? (easyJet European Works Council v easyJet plc)

Does the UK still have European Works Councils post-Brexit? (easyJet European Works Council v easyJet plc)
Published on: 09 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Does the UK still have European Works Councils post-Brexit? (easyJet European Works Council v easyJet plc)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Before Brexit, UK businesses had an obligation to set up and participate in European Works Councils (EWCs) under Directive 94/45/EC (the EWC Directive) which was implemented by the Transnational Information and Consultation of Employees Regulations 1999, SI 1999/3323 (TICER 1999). The Central Arbitration Committee (CAC) has jurisdiction to resolve disputes under TICER 1999. After Brexit the EWC Directive ceased to apply and TICER 1999 was amended to repeal a large number of its provisions. With effect from 31 December 2020 easyJet designated its German business as the central management for the purposes of its EWC, but in March 2021 the EWC brought a claim in the UK before the CAC. The CAC held that although the regulation applying TICER 1999 to businesses with central management in the UK had been deleted from TICER 1999, TICER 1999 nonetheless continued to apply to UK businesses when the regulations were construed as a whole. Written by Andrew Burns QC, barrister, at Devereux Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remuneration

Directors’ remunerationCompany directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Precedents
1 Q&As
1 Practice notes