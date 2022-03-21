Does ‘reasonable endeavours’ require the acceptance of non-contractual currency? (MUR v RTI)

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: In allowing a section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996 (AA 1996) appeal on questions of law arising from an arbitration award, Mr Justice Jacobs in the Commercial Court held that the contractual requirement of the exercise of ‘reasonable endeavours’ to overcome the effects of a force majeure event did not require shipowners to sacrifice their contractual right of receiving payment in US$. The force majeure event in this case was the application of sanctions to RTI Ltd’s parent company. Written by Lianjun Li (partner), Donald Sham (partner) and Camelia Tang (associate) at Reed Smith Richards Butler LLP. or to read the full analysis.