Does QOCS apply when a claimant appeals?

Personal Injury analysis: The High Court has ruled that a claimant continues to have the benefit of qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) during an appeal. Kerry Underwood, senior partner at Underwoods Solicitors, says the decision in Parker v Butler clarifies that if you have QOCS then you keep QOCS through the duration of the appeal procedure.
