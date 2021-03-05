Does judicial review of delegated legislation under the Human Rights Act 1998 unduly interfere with executive law-making?

Article summary

Public Law Analysis: In this analysis, Joe Tomlinson, Lewis Graham, and Alexandra Sinclair, Researchers at the Public Law Project, trace judicial review of delegated legislation under the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998) to identify if it unduly interferes with executive law-making. In light of the Independent Human Rights Act Review, it is concluded that ‘there is very little cause for concern’, with ‘a range of compelling reasons why the present approach ought to be retained’. or to read the full analysis.