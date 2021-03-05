Sign-in Help
Home / Public Law / Constitutional and administrative law / Constitutional law

Legal News

Does judicial review of delegated legislation under the Human Rights Act 1998 unduly interfere with executive law-making?

Does judicial review of delegated legislation under the Human Rights Act 1998 unduly interfere with executive law-making?
Published on: 05 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Does judicial review of delegated legislation under the Human Rights Act 1998 unduly interfere with executive law-making?

Article summary

Public Law Analysis: In this analysis, Joe Tomlinson, Lewis Graham, and Alexandra Sinclair, Researchers at the Public Law Project, trace judicial review of delegated legislation under the Human Rights Act 1998 (HRA 1998) to identify if it unduly interferes with executive law-making. In light of the Independent Human Rights Act Review, it is concluded that ‘there is very little cause for concern’, with ‘a range of compelling reasons why the present approach ought to be retained’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is practical completion?

Practical completion marks the end of the construction period of a project, when the works are 'finished' and the employer can occupy and/or use them. Practical completion also typically marks the start of the defects liability period/maintenance period.As explained below, practical completion is an

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More