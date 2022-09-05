LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Construction disputes / TCC practice and procedure

Legal News

Documents disclosed by mistake at an interlocutory stage. Has privilege been waived? (Pickett v Balkind)

Published on: 05 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Documents disclosed by mistake at an interlocutory stage. Has privilege been waived? (Pickett v Balkind)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • What did the court decide as to whether the injunction should be granted?
  • What did the court decide regarding the defendant’s applications pursuant to CPR rule 35.10(4)?
  • What did the court decide regarding disclosure of the engineer’s report referred to by the claimant’s arboricultural expert?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In this case, an application for an injunction to restrain use of privileged material disclosed at an interlocutory stage was dismissed. The court held that where a letter had been exhibited to a witness statement served in support of an application to adjourn, it had been deployed and privilege had been waived. There was no exception because the document had only been deployed for a limited purpose, or because its contents did not go to the substantive issues in the case. The judge also found that communications to an expert which went beyond providing the facts or factual (or legal) assumptions for their opinion did not form part of their ‘instructions’ within the meaning of CPR 35.10(3) and (4). The success of an application to cross-examine an expert on such material would depend upon the rules of privilege and the trial judge’s case management powers. Accordingly, an application for disclosure of an ‘aide memoire’ sent to an expert by his instructing lawyers in connection with the experts’ joint statement would be refused, but, subject to any contrary direction by the trial judge, cross-examination about it at trial would be allowed. Written by Suzanne Chalmers, barrister, at Crown Office Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tort

Tort—the different types of tortThis Practice Note identifies the main torts (bar negligence and nuisance, which are covered elsewhere in our related content) and their key characteristics. Specifically:•trespass to land•trespass to the person•privacy/defamation•liability for animals•employers'

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More