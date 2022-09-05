Documents disclosed by mistake at an interlocutory stage. Has privilege been waived? (Pickett v Balkind)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In this case, an application for an injunction to restrain use of privileged material disclosed at an interlocutory stage was dismissed. The court held that where a letter had been exhibited to a witness statement served in support of an application to adjourn, it had been deployed and privilege had been waived. There was no exception because the document had only been deployed for a limited purpose, or because its contents did not go to the substantive issues in the case. The judge also found that communications to an expert which went beyond providing the facts or factual (or legal) assumptions for their opinion did not form part of their ‘instructions’ within the meaning of CPR 35.10(3) and (4). The success of an application to cross-examine an expert on such material would depend upon the rules of privilege and the trial judge’s case management powers. Accordingly, an application for disclosure of an ‘aide memoire’ sent to an expert by his instructing lawyers in connection with the experts’ joint statement would be refused, but, subject to any contrary direction by the trial judge, cross-examination about it at trial would be allowed. Written by Suzanne Chalmers, barrister, at Crown Office Chambers. or to read the full analysis.