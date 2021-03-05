Do the DHSC’s plans for integration improve health and social care for all?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: On 11 February 2021, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced proposals to ‘join up health and care services and embed lessons learned’ from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. An accompanying White Paper, titled ‘Integration and innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all’, was published setting out the measures to be implemented to ‘modernise’ the legal framework and improve the health and care system in preparation for the future and establish targeted improvements. David Owens, partner at Bevan Brittan, explains what is proposed by the DHSC in relation to institutional change, integrated care, bureaucracy, medical professional regulators and national medicines registries, among other matters, and considers to what extent the measures detailed in the White Paper futureproof the NHS for the post-coronavirus and post-Brexit world. or to read the full analysis.