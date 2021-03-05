- Do the DHSC’s plans for integration improve health and social care for all?
- What is proposed by way of institutional change for the NHS?
- What is proposed by way of legislation for integrated care?
- How does what is proposed fit with the devolution agenda?
- What is proposed by way of reducing bureaucracy for the NHS?
- What is proposed legislation-wise for integration of medical professional regulators?
- What further legislation is required?
- To what extent does the White Paper futureproof the NHS for the post-coronavirus and post-Brexit world?
- What are the proposed new national medicines registries to be overseen by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), to collect data from what sources and for what purposes?
- How would this new comprehensive medicine information system differ from the MHRA’s current ability to request data from marketing authorisation holders relating to a medicinal product sold in the UK?
Article summary
Local Government analysis: On 11 February 2021, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced proposals to ‘join up health and care services and embed lessons learned’ from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. An accompanying White Paper, titled ‘Integration and innovation: working together to improve health and social care for all’, was published setting out the measures to be implemented to ‘modernise’ the legal framework and improve the health and care system in preparation for the future and establish targeted improvements. David Owens, partner at Bevan Brittan, explains what is proposed by the DHSC in relation to institutional change, integrated care, bureaucracy, medical professional regulators and national medicines registries, among other matters, and considers to what extent the measures detailed in the White Paper futureproof the NHS for the post-coronavirus and post-Brexit world.
