Do statutory tests for detention under the MeHA 1983 require a proportionality assessment pursuant to ECHR? (Djaba v West London Mental Health Trust & Anor)

Published on: 13 July 2017
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • What issues did this case raise?
  • What is the relationship between this case and the decisions in Re MM and PJ?
  • To what extent is the judgment helpful in clarifying the law in this area?

Article summary

Local Government analysis: Fiona Paterson, barrister at Serjeants’ Inn, examines the Court of Appeal ruling that mental health tribunals do not have jurisdiction to consider matters other than a patient’s discharge and cannot examine the conditions and circumstances of a patient’s detention. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

