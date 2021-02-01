Do Part 36 rewards apply to the costs of a detailed assessment? (Best v Luton & Dunstable Hospital NHS Foundation Trust)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In this case, two points arose for determination. The first was whether the court should permit the claimant to raise an argument about possible Part 36 consequences after the remote costs hearing before Costs Judge Leonard had seemingly concluded. Counsel for the claimant had not raised the point during the hearing, but she immediately realised the omission. The matter had concluded before the end of the time allocated. The representative of the defendant had logged off and could not be contacted. Word did eventually reach him, and it was then agreed that written submissions be made to the court. It was held fair to permit the argument to be advanced. The court was not being asked to alter a decision already made—rather, a point that had not yet been addressed was to be determined. What the court then had to decide was whether the quantification of costs fell within the scope of CPR 36.2(3) as ‘any issue that arises’. The court held, for a variety of reasons, that it did not. No uplift was recoverable upon the costs of the assessment. Written by Professor Dominic Regan, City Law School, London. or to read the full analysis.