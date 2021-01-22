Sign-in Help
DLA Piper—GDPR fines and data breach survey published

Published on: 22 January 2021
Information Law analysis: €272.5m (about $US 332.4m/£245.3m) of fines have been imposed for a wide range of infringements of Europe’s tough data protection laws according to international law firm DLA Piper. The figure is taken from the law firm’s latest annual General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) fines and data breach report of the 27 European Union Member States plus the UK, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. Ross McKean, partner, Ewa Kurowska-Tober, partner, and Heidi Waem, counsel, from DLA Piper’s cybersecurity and data protection team summarise some of the reports key findings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

