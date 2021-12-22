LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Sheffield steel manufacturer concludes £390m pensions deal

Published on: 22 December 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: A stainless steel manufacturer has insured £390m of liabilities in its pension scheme with Rothesay Life, the insurer said, amid a series of similar deals in the run-up to Christmas. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

