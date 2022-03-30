Divisional Court split on obligations of UKEF under the Paris Agreement—judicial review failed, permission to appeal already granted (R (Friends of the Earth Ltd) v Secretary of State for International Trade)

Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: The Divisional Courts two-judge bench was split on the question of whether the Secretary of State for International Trade and Chancellor of the Exchequer, acting through UK Export Finance (UKEF), had breached its obligations under the Paris Agreement, which would make the decision to provide finance for a Liquid Natural Gas field in Mozambique in error and/or unlawful. Lord Justice Stuart-Smith found that the Paris Agreement obligation in question was not a hard obligation—Article 2.1(c) was too undefined, and that UKEF’s margin of appreciation was wide enough to render their decision-making process lawful. Mr Justice Thornton, in disagreement, found that UKEF’s obligations were clear under Article 2.1(c), and as such there was no rational basis for the decision. The judges being in disagreement, the judicial review challenge failed. Permission to appeal was sought by Friends of the Earth and has been granted. It will be heard by the Court of Appeal, who will decide on the hard edges of the Paris Agreement and potentially open doors for judicial review of government decisions on the basis of international climate obligations. Written by William Moody, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or to read the full analysis.