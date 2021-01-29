Sign-in Help
Divisional Court hands down first judgment on European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020

Published on: 29 January 2021
Updated on: 29 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Public Law analysis: In this analysis, Robert Palmer QC of Monckton Chambers, discusses the first judicial treatment of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020 and the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 in Polakowski and others v Westminster Magistrates’ Court. The judgment provides a helpful reminder of the domestic approach to be adopted to the determination of rights and obligations formerly conferred or imposed by EU law. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

