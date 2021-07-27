menu-search
Legal News

Division of assets in a short childless marriage (E v L)

Published on: 27 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  Division of assets in a short childless marriage (E v L)
  What are the practical implications of this case?
  What was the background?
  What did the court decide?

Article summary

Family analysis: In E v L, Mr Justice Mostyn considered an application for financial remedies following a short marriage. He concluded the fact that the marriage was childless was irrelevant to whether there should be a departure from the application of the equal sharing principle. Moreover, there was no reason to distinguish between an accrual (of assets) over a short marriage and an accrual over a longer marriage. The statutory factor of the duration of marriage was likely to be reflected in any event in that an acquest over a shorter period was likely to be less. Mostyn J also considered the approach to valuing businesses in this case where three accountants gave ‘hot-tub’ evidence as to the value of one of the husband’s companies. Tahmina Rahman, barrister at 1GC Family Law Chambers, considers the issues. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

