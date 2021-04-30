Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Equality / Diversity and gender pay gap

Legal News

Diversity in a recession—will necessity be the mother of invention?

Diversity in a recession—will necessity be the mother of invention?
Published on: 30 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Diversity in a recession—will necessity be the mother of invention?
  • Economic outlook
  • Is diversity an optional extra?
  • The right culture
  • The business case for diversity
  • Tackling group think
  • Consequences of rolling back on diversity?
  • Areas to improve

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the first in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Alison Woods of CMS (Aberdeen) and Gillian MacLellan of CMS (Glasgow) consider whether diversity and inclusion programmes should come off the to-do list in light of the inevitable cost-cutting exercises that will be a priority as businesses ease out of lockdown. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Rescission of a contract

What is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual positions•the main grounds of

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Q&As
2 Practice notes