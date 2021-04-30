Diversity in a recession—will necessity be the mother of invention?

Article summary

Employment analysis: In the first in a series of articles exploring how diversity and inclusion can play a part in shaping the ‘new normal’ as businesses move out of lockdown as an opportunity to ‘build back better’, Alison Woods of CMS (Aberdeen) and Gillian MacLellan of CMS (Glasgow) consider whether diversity and inclusion programmes should come off the to-do list in light of the inevitable cost-cutting exercises that will be a priority as businesses ease out of lockdown. or to read the full analysis.