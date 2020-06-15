Sign-in Help
Dissolving the wrong marriage and the implications for personal status in cross-border cases (X v Y)

Published on: 15 June 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dissolving the wrong marriage and the implications for personal status in cross-border cases (X v Y)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: This analysis explores the decision of the president of the Family Division, Sir Andrew McFarlane, in X v Y. The case involved an application to rectify a decree of divorce granted many years ago, after it was realised that the divorce had dissolved the ‘wrong’ marriage—the parties having gone through two ceremonies, firstly in Spain, and a year later in England. Their subsequent divorce purported to dissolve the second (English) marriage, thereby leaving (or at least giving the impression of leaving) the earlier Spanish marriage alive and well. Written by William Tyzack, barrister of Queen Elizabeth Building and Amy Scollan, solicitor, at Hunters Law LLP who represented the successful applicant in the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

