Disqualifying certain victims of trafficking with unspent convictions from receiving a CICA award did not discriminate in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights (A and B v Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal concerning whether the exclusion of victims of human trafficking from compensation under the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme is unjustifiably discriminatory, in breach of Article 14 taken with Article 4 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Written by Shu Shin Luh, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers.