menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / PI & Clinical Negligence / Types of claim / Criminal injuries

Legal News

Disqualifying certain victims of trafficking with unspent convictions from receiving a CICA award did not discriminate in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights (A and B v Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority)

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Disqualifying certain victims of trafficking with unspent convictions from receiving a CICA award did not discriminate in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights (A and B v Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The Supreme Court dismissed an appeal concerning whether the exclusion of victims of human trafficking from compensation under the Criminal Injuries Compensation Scheme is unjustifiably discriminatory, in breach of Article 14 taken with Article 4 of the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR). Written by Shu Shin Luh, barrister at Doughty Street Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
1 Practice notes