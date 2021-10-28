Disqualification orders for breach of competition law (Sherling and Hudson v Competition and Markets Authority)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court set out a helpful summary of the principles to bear in mind on an application by directors for leave to act under the Company Directors Disqualification Act 1986 (CDDA 1986), specifically with reference to the conduct rendering them in breach of the Competition Act 1998, and also explored the sort of features that would help a court to determine whether granting the relief sought in such a case would be appropriate. The directors in this case had previously given voluntary disqualification undertakings but sought the court’s leave to continue acting in their roles; the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) supported their application, and the directors persuaded the court to grant the relief sought, subject to numerous stringent conditions. Written by Ali Tabari, barrister at St Philips Chambers. or to read the full analysis.