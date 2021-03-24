Disputing a winding-up petition during coronavirus (Re PGH Investments Ltd PGH Investments Ltd v Ewing)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: On a company’s application to dismiss a winding-up petition presented against it, the court held that the company was not liable to pay the alleged debt by virtue of contractual interpretation. However, if the debt had been owing, the company would have failed to adduce sufficient evidence to meet the coronavirus (COVID-19) test set out in Schedule 10 to the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (CIGA 2020). Further, the petition was not brought for a collateral purpose such that it was an abuse of process. As well as containing an interesting example of interpretation of a guarantee, the approach taken by the court is informative both in relation to the operation of CIGA 2020 at the present time and, on collateral purpose, a point that will survive the pandemic. Written by Andrew Shipley, barrister at 9 Stone Buildings. or to read the full analysis.