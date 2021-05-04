Disputes with HMRC—application for a preliminary hearing decision (Hoyle and others v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Hoyle and others v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) was correct to dismiss the taxpayers’ application for a preliminary hearing decision and that this was comfortably within the generous ambit of its case management discretion.
