Disputed winding-up petitions—bare assertion will not suffice (Fenton Whelan Ltd v Swan Campden Hill Ltd)

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: This case concerned a debt claimed in winding up proceedings that was allegedly disputed. Several counterclaims were also advanced. After a contested hearing the court rejected all grounds of opposition and concluded that the winding-up petition should proceed. The case provides a good example of the court taking a robust approach to disputes/counterclaims advanced in respect of a winding-up petition and requiring such disputes to be properly supported and substantiated with evidence. The case provides a timely reminder that although the bar for establishing a substantial dispute or counterclaim is reasonably low, bare assertion is not enough. Written by Rowena Page, barrister at Maitland Chambers and counsel for the successful petitioner. or to read the full analysis.