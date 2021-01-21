- Dispute settlement under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Scope and structure of the dispute settlement provisions under the EU-UK TCA
- Exclusivity of the dispute settlement mechanism under the EU-UK TCA
- Procedure under Part Six
- Arbitration under the EU-UK TCA
- Compliance with tribunal rulings
- The effect of tribunal rulings
- Comparison to other agreements
- Overall takeaways
Article summary
Arbitration analysis: Laura Rees-Evans, counsel, and Rhys Carvosso, intern, of Fietta LLP, discuss dispute settlement under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (EU-UK TCA or Agreement), outlining the Agreement’s scope and structure and reviewing its dispute resolution provisions.
