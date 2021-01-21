Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

Dispute settlement under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement

Dispute settlement under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
Published on: 21 January 2021
Updated on: 21 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Dispute settlement under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Scope and structure of the dispute settlement provisions under the EU-UK TCA
  • Exclusivity of the dispute settlement mechanism under the EU-UK TCA
  • Procedure under Part Six
  • Arbitration under the EU-UK TCA
  • Compliance with tribunal rulings
  • The effect of tribunal rulings
  • Comparison to other agreements
  • Overall takeaways

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: Laura Rees-Evans, counsel, and Rhys Carvosso, intern, of Fietta LLP, discuss dispute settlement under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (EU-UK TCA or Agreement), outlining the Agreement’s scope and structure and reviewing its dispute resolution provisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

What is a contract of insurance?

This Practice Note covers the legal framework and regulatory guidance to be considered in determining whether an arrangement constitutes a contract of insurance and the possible consequences of carrying on activities relating to a contract of insurance without the requisite regulatory permissionsThe

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
4 News
View More