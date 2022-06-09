LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Claims and remedies
  • No recovery for third party fraud induced payment to bank
  • Non-party liable for contractual misrepresentations
  • No jury trial in defamation case
  • Pre-action and limitation
  • Limitation in phone hacking case
  • Cross-border enforcement
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments, including Lord Justice Birss’ speech on the Online Procedure Rules Committee and key judicial decisions including Tecnimont v NatWest (unjust enrichment), Various Claimants v MGN (limitation) and Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority v Azima (security for costs and disclosure); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

