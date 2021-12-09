Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Windhorst v Levy (cross-border enforcement), Pawley v Whitecross Dental Care Ltd (joining parties to a claim) and Boodia v Yatsyna (relief from sanctions); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or to read the full analysis.