Legal News

Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key DR developments
  • Cross-border enforcement
  • Brussels I and unjust enrichment
  • Cross border enforcement (EU regime)
  • Starting and progressing a civil claim
  • Multi–party proceedings—professional negligance
  • Compliance and relief from sanctions
  • Declaratory relief
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including those of the Court of Appeal in Windhorst v Levy (cross-border enforcement), Pawley v Whitecross Dental Care Ltd (joining parties to a claim) and Boodia v Yatsyna (relief from sanctions); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content; and other information of general interest to dispute resolution practitioners. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

