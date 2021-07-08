Dispute Resolution weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Dispute Resolution weekly highlights includes: analysis of a number of key DR developments and key judicial decisions including that of the Supreme Court in Servier Laboratories Ltd (economic torts) and those of the Court of Appeal in Valbonne Estates Ltd v Cityvalue Estates Ltd (full and frank disclosure) and Victorygame Ltd v Ahuja Investments Ltd (privilege); dates for your diary; details of our most recently published content and other information of general interest to dispute resolution. or to read the full analysis.